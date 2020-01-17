2020 Winter Festival

Sparta Recreation is kicking off Sparta Township's 175th Anniversary Celebration with a weekend of winter fun. The annual carnival will be enhanced by new attractions, including an artificial ice rink, an inflatable snow tubing slide and a snow maze in front of the Mohawk Avenue School. These attractions will be open at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, and at noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, and also at noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Come inside to warm up at the Winter Carnival at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Mohawk Avenue School. This event at Mohawk Avenue School includes magic shows, face painting, sand art, crafts, gaga pit, bounce house, crafts, dance demonstrations and more. No registration is required. Requested admission is a non-perishable food item donated to the Sparta Ecumenical Food Pantry.

In addition, the Sparta Elks are hosting an adult Wine & Beer Tasting at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Sparta Library. This event is sponsored by The Liquor Factory and the Sparta Elks, in coordination with Sparta Recreation. Pre-registration is required and can be done at Sparta Recreation in the lower level of the Sparta Library. Admission is $10 per person and must be paid in cash or checks made payable to "Sparta Elks Lodge 2356.