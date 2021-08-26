461 Clapton Boulevard to play Cornerstone Playhouse

461 Clapton Boulevard, northwest New Jersey’s leading Eric Clapton tribute band, will return to Cornerstone Playhouse on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Showtime is 7 p.m, and the doors open at 6:30 p.m.

This will be a benefit concert with all proceeds going to benefit Cornerstone Playhouse.

Comprised of six accomplished and longtime veterans of the New Jersey music scene, 461 Clapton Boulevard performs faithful renditions of Eric Clapton’s music, including material from The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek & The Dominos and his forty plus year solo career, both electric and acoustic.

The members of 461 Clapton Boulevard are: Bob Coffey, guitar, and vocals; Dave Battelene, guitar and vocals; Pam Lynn, guitar and vocals; Brian Cady, keys; Wes Powers, bass, and Bob Cianci, drums, percussion and vocals.