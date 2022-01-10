Artist Dorrie Rifkin will show how she makes her watercolors come alive

The Sussex County Art Society is sponsoring an art demonstration in watercolors by professional artist Dorrie Rifkin.

At society’s Jan. 13 meeting, the watercolorist and graphic designer from Englewood, N.J., will demonstrate her techniques and show how she makes her work come alive. Her work is loose and spontaneous, with subjects ranging from nature scenes to cityscapes, guitar designs, and even beer bottle collections rich in color and pattern.

Rifkin is an award-winning artist who teaches many courses online at the Tenafly Senior center and the Bergen County Community Arts Center.

This demonstration will be given on Jan. 13 at noon at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, (Hampton township) Newton. The public and prospective members are welcome to attend.

The Sussex County Art Society regularly meets on the second Thursday of the month from noon until 3 p.m. Each meeting consists of socializing while partaking of light refreshments, a short business meeting, and then an art demonstration.

The society has served artists in Sussex County since 1964. Besides inviting guest artists to demonstrate in various media at its monthly meetings, members also hold informal critiquing sessions in which suggestions to improve a member’s painting are made. Members also exhibit their artwork in the municipal buildings of Lafayette, Frankford, and Hampton townships.

Funding for their demonstrations has been made available in part by the New jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council. Watch for workshop announcements and the winter and spring schedules on the SCAA Facebook page.