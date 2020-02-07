Arts Academy to host 'Honk, Jr.'

Based on Hans Christian Andersen's "The Ugly Duckling", "Honk! Jr." is special one-act version of the hilarious fairytale musical that won Great Britain's 2000 Olivier Ward for Best Musical – and triumphed over such contenders as Mamma Mia! and The Lion King. Honk! Jr. tells the story of an odd looking baby duck, Ugly, and his quest to find his mother.

Honk! Jr, The Ugly Duckling Musical debuts at The Newton Theatre on Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m.

This musical will keep the whole family entertained and will be performed on The Newton Theatre stage on March 26 by our Newton Theatre Arts Academy students. The Newton Theatre Arts Academy is comprised of local students in grades K-12.

The Arts Academy is a non-profit program that seeks to affect positive change within the Sussex County community. We endeavor to create a home for all the arts through the utilization of our Arts Academy classroom, Summer Camps, and the Newton Theatre Stage. Families in need are encouraged to apply for one of our needs based scholarships to cover the cost of tuition for our programs.