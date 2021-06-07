At summer soirée, take a stroll with a Master Gardener, learn the art of flower arranging

The Sparta Historical Society welcomes everyone to enjoy the first day of summer with a soirée at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum’s gardens from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 21.

Take a leisurely stroll with Master Gardener Miriam Towers, former Sparta Town Clerk, as she highlights the sights and sounds of the certified butterfly garden and vibrant community garden plots. Enjoy summer treats on the house patio during your visit.

The day’s guest presenter is Karen Brand, who will demonstrate her award-winning flower arranging skills. In 2008, Brand graduated from the School of Floral Arts and Design in Morristown and soon after started her own business in Sparta, Flowers by Karen. Her business mission is “making beautiful flower bouquets and centerpieces for every occasion that represent the essence of your event.”

As a bonus, three completed flower arrangements will be auctioned off at the end of the soirée.

This event is weather-dependent with no rain date, so the historical society is relying on the kindness of Mother Nature.

Members will be admitted free of charge. Non-members pay $10.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at The Van Kirk Homestead Museum at 336 Main Street (Route 517, use middle school driveway), Sparta. For more information visit vankirkmuseum.org.