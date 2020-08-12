Authors Sarah Maslin Nir and Stormy Daniels offer Zoom conversation through One Grand Books

Narrowsburg. One Grand Books in Narrowsburg, N.Y., will host Sarah Maslin Nir, an award-winning New York Times reporter, and fellow horse enthusiast Stormy Daniels for an exclusive Zoom conversation from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20. Reserve a space for $20 and get a free signed copy of Nir’s “Horse Crazy” (value: $28), which weaves personal biography with Nir’s journalistic instincts. She interviewed a host of fascinating figures in the world of horses, from an African-American husband and wife who run a riding academy for inner city youth on a tiny island in the middle of Manhattan’s East River, to a London socialite who rescues an endangered breed of Indian horse. Stormy Daniels is a star of adult movies, and writer and director. She is also the author of “Full Disclosure” (2018), in which she accounts her legal dispute with President Trump. For more information or to reserve tickets visit onegrandbooks.com or call 718-812-8039.