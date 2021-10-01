Black Bear Film Fest announces lineup

The Black Bear Film Fest schedule is filled with films that will delight and entertain, all screened at the newly renovated Milford Theater.

Find the line-up and information about the opening night gala, gold pass, weekend pass, and individual film tickets on Eventgroove: events.eventgroove.com/event/2021-Black-Bear-Film-Festival-54875. Space is limited for the opening night film and gala.

Opening night gala passes are $90 per ticket or a gold pass, which includes opening night and a weekend pass to all the Main Stage films for $160. Check-in at the tent in front of the theater begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. The first feature, “Port Authority, begins at 5 p.m.

After the film, guests are invited outside the theater to a cocktail hour catered by The Tom Quick, including small plates, desserts with select wines, and signature cocktails, and music by Joe Ferry and the Big Ska Band.