Black Bear Film Fest announces lineup

Milford. Guests can follow links to pay for the opening night gala, get a gold pass, weekend pass, or individual film tickets. Opening night is Oct. 15.

| 01 Oct 2021 | 05:21
The Black Bear Film Fest schedule is filled with films that will delight and entertain, all screened at the newly renovated Milford Theater.

Find the line-up and information about the opening night gala, gold pass, weekend pass, and individual film tickets on Eventgroove: events.eventgroove.com/event/2021-Black-Bear-Film-Festival-54875. Space is limited for the opening night film and gala.

Opening night gala passes are $90 per ticket or a gold pass, which includes opening night and a weekend pass to all the Main Stage films for $160. Check-in at the tent in front of the theater begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. The first feature, “Port Authority, begins at 5 p.m.

After the film, guests are invited outside the theater to a cocktail hour catered by The Tom Quick, including small plates, desserts with select wines, and signature cocktails, and music by Joe Ferry and the Big Ska Band.