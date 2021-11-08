Bluesman Mike Zito to perform at Stanhope House

Mike Zito is now considered among the top bluesmen in the blues world. He brings his musical talent and delightful crowd rapport to the Stanhope House on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The Bob Lanza Blues Band, a hugely popular New Jersey group, will open the evening’s show.

Zito is a guitarist and songwriter who has recorded, played, and toured with numerous A-1 musicians, including Royal Southern Brotherhood. His 2009 recording “Pearl River” won Song of the Year at the Blues Music Awards and marked his first collaboration with Cyril Neville.

A succession of critically acclaimed albums followed, culminating in 2011’s “Greyhound, “which was nominated for Best Rock Blues Album at that year’s Blue Music Awards ceremony in Memphis. Two years later, he signed with Ruf Records and released “Gone to Texas,” the story of how he gained his sobriety, and offered an emotional homage to the state that left an indelible imprint on his life. It also marked the debut of his band, The Wheel.

His album “Make Blues Not War” garnered him recognition as the 2018 Rock Blues Artist of the Year at the Blues Music Awards.

Zito’s last CD, “Quarantine Blues,” was recorded during the heart of the coronavirus pandemic and served as a healing love letter to his fans.

Bob Lanza, meanwhile, has released several of his own recordings, and is a regular on the warm weather festival scene. He, too, has performed with many blues greats, in one instance for example, backing up James Cotton.

For tickets or more information, visit stanhopehousenj.com.