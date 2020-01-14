Camera club offers special workshops for beginners

Sparta Camera Club members can participate in workshops on basic photography. The "Photography Basics" workshop, taught by John Scalera, will be held at 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2020 at Visions Federal Credit Union, 47 US Route 206 in Augusta. Attendees will learn the capabilities of their DSLR camera, and how to have creative and technical control of their camera. Topics include; lighting, shutter speed, depth of field, camera models, framing within the viewfinder and exposure. Bring your camera.

Another workshop offered is; NJFCC Nature Photo Competition - How to Achieve Ribbon-Award-winning photos. This workshop will be held at 11 a.m. to 1 pm on Feb. 1, 2020. Larry Zaback will present high resolution photographs in each of the following categories; General Nature, Botany, Zoology and Ornithology, to help attendees be able to spot the characteristics that judges look for in contests.

These workshops are open to Sparta Camera Club members only. To join the Sparta Camera Club (SCC), or to learn more about the club, send email to info@spartacameraclub.com.