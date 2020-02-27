The Center for Prevention & Counseling is a non-profit that has been expanding year after year to service the needs of the community since 1974.

The Center is “building for the future" by “promote hope, health and recovery among all people by fostering a community in which individuals and families thrive," according to its mission. The Center needs the public's help in reaching fundraising goals for its new home and to help grow the agency. Collaboration has always been a driving force of the Center's success and wouldn’t be possible without those that support its efforts. The 2020 Champion Awards will honor five outstanding community individuals who have dedicated their time and effort to the mission of The Center for Prevention and Counseling. The public is invited to help recognize the Center's “champions.”

