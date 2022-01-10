Clarke L. Warren to lead ‘Photographers’ Eye’ program

In Clarke L. Warren’s program “Photographers’ Eye,” he will discuss how to approach your photos and discover your shooting style, along with processing and self-assessment.

The presentation will be offered Jan. 26 by the Sparta Camera Club.

Warren became a working photographer while still in school in 1975 in Atlanta, Ga. He and his family moved to New Jersey in 1980, and over the ensuing decades he’s produced tens of thousands of shots for catalog clients nationwide. From jewelry to room sets – you’ve seen his work without ever knowing it.

Only in the last eight years or so, having retired from catalog work, has he returned to shooting pictures for fun. Being a Photoshop guru allows him to produce big, colorful images of his favorite subjects. He is known to his neighbors as “the crazy guy who sits in the wet grass at dawn,” as he waits for the light to be just right. With Clarke – whatever the subject – it’s all about the light.

The Sparta Camera Club is holding both virtual and in-person meetings this year. The club offers outings, workshops, and user groups for basic photography, cell phone photography, Lightroom, and Photoshop.

For more information visit spartacameraclub.org or email info@spartacameraclub.org.