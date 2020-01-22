Community garden readies for Spring: wait list grows

A dedicated group of master gardeners, led by Sparta Farmers’ Market creator, Mitchell Morrison and Bob Nicholson, formed the Sparta Community Gardens in 2010. It has since grown to two parcels measuring 43’ X 103’ and 50’ X 60.' It has also attracted the services of local Eagle Scouts, whose Eagle Scouts projects were the actual fencing of both parcels including the recent rustic wooden fence. Ever mindful of Sparta Historical Society’s community and environment commitment, two garden plots have been reserved for the Sparta Ecumenical Food Bank and a certified butterfly garden already on site has become part of an outdoor educational exhibit and will be part of a future nature walk. The Gardens even participated for the first time in DIRT magazines 2018 annual garden tour and won 2nd place in the community gardens category.

Sparta Community Gardens, located on the grounds of Sparta Historical Society’s Van Kirk Homestead Museum, consists of 42, four feet by twenty feet raised garden beds rented for $45 per season. Organic gardening methods are encouraged and there are water hoses provided in the two fenced-in areas. There is nothing better than eating garden fresh.

Renewal applications are currently being mailed to last season’s renters. Next in line will be the current wait list. Sparta residents are eligible to sign up to garden either vegetables and/or flowers on a first come/first served basis. There is a mandatory annual meeting held in April to notify gardeners of any changes to the garden’s operations, its rules, assignment of plots and to discuss any issues and concerns. Wait List Registration begins Feb. 15, 2020. Contact spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or 973-726-0883 if interested or have questions.

Sparta Historical Society is located at The Van Kirk Homestead Museum at 336 Main Street (Rt. 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta. The museum will be closed from January through March 2020 preparing for its new spring exhibit called “Thomas Alva Edison: His Life, His Vision and His Creativity." Stay tuned for our historical lecture trilogy presentation celebrating Women History Month scheduled for Thursday, March 5th at the Sparta Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. featuring Monica Hoffman performing “Meeting Amelia Earhart”, Tea with Jackie Kennedy Onassis scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at Sparta Ambulance Building at noon, and Pat Jordan portraying Carrie Chapman Catt who was founder of League of Women Voters on Thursday. March 26 at the Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m..

Further details or group reservations, call 973-726-0883 or Email: SpartaHistoricalSocNJ@gmail.com. Visit the website www.vankirkmuseum.org