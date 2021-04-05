Cornerstone Kids Cabaret will bring back memories of Broadway

Sussex. Cornerstone Kids Cabaret presents “Growing Pains,” a night of singing and dancing featuring some of the best youth songs from Broadway. Performing live, the 17-and-under cast will bring back memories. Seating is limited to 50 per live show on Friday, April 23, Saturday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m. Masks must be worn in the theater. The performance will also be streamed from April 29 through May 1 at 7:30 p.m. and May 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets for all performances are $20, or $40 for a family for the livestream performance, and may be purchased at the Cornerstone Playhouse Facebook Events page or mycptix.com. The Playhouse is located at 74 Main Street in Sussex Borough. For more information call 973-702-0687 or email boxoffice@mycptix.com. Cornerstone Playhouse is a non-profit dedicated to presenting the arts in the Greater Sussex County Area. (Image provided)