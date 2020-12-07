Cornerstone presents a cabaret-style Christmas

Cornerstone Playhouse in Sussex Borough will be ringing in the Christmas spirit with “A Cornerstone Christmas.”

For the first time since last December, Cornerstone opens its door to welcome guests for a cabaret-style treat of favorite carols. Seating is limited to 25 per live show, with plenty of space for social distancing. The show will also be livestreamed, a first in Cornerstone’s history.

The live shows will be presented at Cornerstone Playhouse, 74 Main St., in Sussex Borough on Friday, Dec. 11; Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m.

The livestream will be offered from Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m.

Cornerstone is following all the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for sanitizing.

Tickets for all performances may be purchased at onthestage.com/show/cornerstone-playhouse/a-cornerstone-christmas-32436/tickets. They are also available at Cornerstone’s Facebook event page; or on Cornerstone’s website, mycptix.com (click the Buy Tickets icon on the home page).

Tickets for all shows are $20. The livestream performances include a special $40 family price if you want to gather around the monitor to enjoy the show.

Cornerstone Playhouse is a non-profit dedicated to presenting the Arts in the Greater Sussex County Area. Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered through the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council. Additional funding is provided by the Sussex County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

For more information call 973-701-0687.