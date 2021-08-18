Cornhole tourney to raise money for upgrades to CDD play space

The Center for Developmental Disabilities is holding its first annual cornhole tournament fundraiser from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Milford American Legion Post 139, located at 103 County Road 2001 in Milford.

Proceeds will help improve the outdoor play area at CDD, which is located at 101 Pocono Drive in Milford.

Bridget Fagerholt, the parent of a child at CDD, said her daughter was born with an incredibly rare genetic disorder, with fewer than 150 cases worldwide.

“Our daughter is beating the odds and, considering her challenges, doing really well,” Fagerholt said. “A ton of that can be contributed to local therapists and the teachers at CDD. When Lilly began pre-school there it quickly became evident to her father and I that while the indoor facilities are amazing, the outdoor facilities (play yard) is not suited for a child with mobility or developmental differences. So I wanted to change that!”

All funds raised from the tournament will go toward improving the play space so that all the kids can play together, she said.

“We’re basing our model off Harper’s Playground, and hoping to add mobility device friendly pathways and accessible play equipment while also bringing in more natural elements to highlight the great things about Pike County,” she said.

The fee to enter the tournament is $30 per team. The minimum age to enter is 18.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three teams.

There will be activities and entertainment for all ages, including a kiddie corner and prizes.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, including alcoholic beverages for those 21 and up.

The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 22.

CDD scholarships are available at all levels. To register for the tournament or to learn more about CDD, visit cddkids.org or call 570-296-3992.