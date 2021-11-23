Dingmans Ferry Theatre Players to present Beatles tribute

If you will be looking for something to do December 4 and 5, let me suggest the Dingmans Ferry Theatre.

The last show, a Frank Sinatra tribute, was an outdoor performance limited to 250 people because of Covid. The theater drew the maximum number of patrons and could have had 400-plus if it were permitted. That show was very well received. I was able to see the excellent next show, a Beatles tribute, in rehearsal.

We see a show and kind of think they just show up and let it rip. Nothing can be further from the truth. The average person has no idea how much hard work goes into a performance like this.

Members of the Dingmans Ferry Theatre Players travel back and forth for three-hour practice sessions twice a week. This is a several months’ obligation, reflecting their dedication and passion.

The Dingmans Ferry Theatre Players is the creation of Dennis Lee. He has theater experience and brings that expertise to our hometown. His passion for the theater is obvious and infectious.

He built the outdoor stage and completely transformed a cabin on the grounds of the old Camp Akenac into the Players’ home playhouse. The building is small and cozy, so if you want to attend the tribute, I recommend booking a reservation in advance.