Edison exhibit will be open to small groups this Sunday

The exhibit “Thomas Alva Edison: The Person, The Vision, His Genius” will be open to visitors this Sunday, Aug. 9, at The Van Kirk Homestead Museum in Sparta.

Current restrictions permit only four guests at a time for a free 45-minute tour. Masks are required. Visitors are urged to arrive 15 minutes prior to their reservation.

Time slot choices are 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:15 p.m. To make a reservation, visit vankirkmuseum.org.

Upon arrival, visitors will get a short virus protocol and brief talk preparing for their entry into the house. They will be accompanied by a docent, who will discuss the highlights of the exhibit.

Only the gallery will be open. The rest of the house, including the outbuildings, will be closed, although visitors may stroll through the grounds to see the lovely gardens.

The tours are part of the regular second and fourth Sunday museum free open houses offered by the Sparta Historical Society. Those unable to make the Sunday tours may call 974-459-8221 for an appointment at another time.

The museum is located at 336 Main St. (Route 517, use middle school driveway), Sparta. For further details or group reservations, call 973-726-0883 or email spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com.

Funding has been made available in part by the NJ Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council and a grant from the NJ Council for the Humanities.