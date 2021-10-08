Enjoy the spooky season with these local events

The air is crisp, the foliage is peaking, and absurd quantities of bundle candy are back on the shelves. It’s Halloween in the tristate!

With 2020 now out of the way, fall 2021 is looking up. Many local communities bringing back popular events from our pre-Covid past — scream parks, ghost hunts, and fall festivals, oh my!

Take a look at some fun events happening near you this October.

ORANGE COUNTY

● Pure Terror Scream Park, 299 Museum Village Road, Monroe, N.Y.

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October

It wouldn’t be Halloween without a visit to this scary attraction, which holds the Guinness World Record for longest overall horror attraction. “Woods of the Dead” is the newest spooky addition in 2021. Buy tickets on pureterror.com.

● Brick or Treat, LEGOLAND New York, One Legoland Boulevard, Goshen, N.Y.

Every Saturday and Sunday in October, 3-6 p.m.

Drop in at New York’s newest resort to satisfy all your Halloween candy cravings. Including live entertainment, character meet, costume contest, dance parties, and--of course--Trick or Treating. Admission to Brick-or-Treat is included with a LEGOLAND day ticket, hotel package or annual pass. Visit legoland.com/new-york.

● Mid-Orange Correctional Facility Ghost Hunt, Wickham Woodlands, 122 State School Road, Warwick, N.Y.

Every Friday and Saturday in November at 8:30 a.m.

This haunted facility was a prison up until 2011. Now it’s open for tours on weekends throughout the year, and is a huge Halloween must. Book a tour for exclusive access to the space. Guest may use equipment like trigger objects and EMF readers. Visit orangetourism.org/events/mid-orange-correctional-facility-ghost-hunt. For tickets visit brownpapertickets.com/event/4817234.

● PYO Pumpkin Spookley Movie Night, Apple Ridge Orchards Warwick, N.Y.

October 15 and 22, 5:30-8 p.m.

Apple Ridge’s movie night begins with a moonlight stroll through the apple orchards. After throwing blankets onto the field, guests can sit back to watch Spookley the Square Pumpkin. Take away pumpkins from the pumpkin patch are also included. Visit appleridgeorchards.com/pumpkin-picking-movie-night.

● Greenwood Lake Family Carnival Night, 35 Chestnut St., Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

October 15, 4:45-10:45 p.m.

Warwick residents can enter grounds for free from Elks Drive (Chestnut Street), parking lot across Vine St to Helen Kelly field, where there will be a carnival for all ages. Includes craft and food vendors. Visit Greenwood Lake Family Night on Facebook.

● Greenwood Lake Oktoberfest 2021, Elks Drive (Chestnut Street), Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

October 16-17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

This family-friendly event features 18-time Grammy Award-winning artist Jimmy Sturr, a Florida, N.Y. native, and showcases other live, German-themed bands and music. Visit Greenwood Lake Oktoberfest 2021 on Facebook.

● Harvest Fest, Long Lot Farm Brewery, 153 Johnston Farm Road, Chester, N.Y.

October 13, 12-8 p.m.

Includes craft beer, games, hayrides, live music from BJ and Greg from 1-4 p.m., Sons of Hudson 4:30-7:30 p.m. Visit Harvest Fest, Long Lot Farm Brewery on Facebook.

● Town of Monroe Food Truck Festival, 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe, N.Y.

October 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Benefiting Monroe Post 488 and Harriman Post 1573, enjoy a day of food and live music by Sons of Hudson 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Kids that Fly 1:30-2:30 p.m., Sketter Pants 2:45-3:45 p.m., Country Fresh, 4-5:30 p.m. Visit monroeny.org/calendar.

● Halloween Hoopla, Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Avenue, Warwick, N.Y.

October 23, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Enjoy crafts, games, and treats. Make your own mask, bring a pumpkin to carve, tricky-tray, and more. $5 per person to benefit the Warwick Valley Community Center’s youth programs. Rain date is October 24. Visit monroeny.org/calendar.

● Monroe Trunk or Treat, Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe, N.Y.

October 23, 5-8 p.m.

The Town of Monroe & The Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce presents the 1st annual community trunk or treat. Free for the public, it includes live music, decorations by Monroe-Woodbury Girl Scouts, and, of course, candy. Visit Monroe Trunk or Treat on Facebook.

● Trunk or Treat at Social Island, Social Island Farm, 939 Pulaski Highway, Goshen, N.Y.

October 23, 3-8 p.m.

Includes live music by country band Hillbilly Parade, a food vendor, and prizes will be given – most original vehicle, creepiest vehicle, crowd favorite decorated vehicle, crowd favorite costume and crowd favorite family or group costume. Followed by a night corn maze. Bring a flashlight or use one of ours. Don’t be scared — pre-register by Oct. 20 call or text 845-545-5997.

● Children’s Fall Festival, Blooming Grove United Church of Christ, 2 Old Dominion Road, Blooming Grove, N.Y.

October 24, 1-3 p.m.

This outdoor festival is free for all. Activities include pumpkin painting, balloons, and face painting. Call 845-496-9311.

● Town of Chester Trunk or Treat, Chester Commons Park, 77 Laroe Road, Chester, N.Y.

October 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Open to all – Halloween attire please! This walk-through event features all your favorite community vehicles and members handing out treats. If you would like to participate, call the town’s parks office at 845-469-7000 ext. 102.

● Old-Fashioned Halloween Open House and Spooky Stable Adventure, Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, Goshen, N.Y.

October 30, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

For children ages 3-12. Fun-filled old-fashioned Halloween celebration includes a walk through a spooky stable, creepy crafts, hauntingly fun games, and sweet treats. Decorate a pumpkin with a headless horseman, spider mummy, spooky horse head or ghostly monster pumpkin. Make a bat-styled candy box filled with treats. Pumpkins are limited and are first come, first served. Children are encouraged to come in costumes of all kinds. The first 40 children pay $10 and receive a pumpkin to decorate. After that it’s BYOP (bring your own pumpkin). Visit harnessmuseum.com.

● Mariano Rivera Halloween Party Meet & Greet, MR Auto Body, 30 Lehigh Avenue, Chester, N.Y.

October 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Meet the Hall of Fame legend. Includes an item he will sign for you, and photo with Mo in his official New York Yankees uniform. Also includes a Halloween party, where best costume wins a special prize; Trunk or Treat; food and drink vendors; costume contest; and DJ. Buy your ticket on Eventbrite.

● Trick-or-Treat and Halloween Mask-a-rade, Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Avenue, Warwick, N.Y.

October 31, 4-7 p.m.

Trick-or-treat free on Halloween day. Volunteers are welcome to hand out candy. Candy donations are happily accepted. Call the community center 845-986-6422 for more details.

● Halloween Community Celebration, South Orange Family YMCA, 45 Gilbert St Ext, Monroe, N.Y.

October 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Start at the Monroe YMCA from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a drive-through trick-or-treat, then head over to the Village of Monroe’s Farmer’s Market at Millpond Parkway, where a costume parade kicks off at 12:15 p.m. on the Heritage Trail. End the day at Smith’s Clove Park from 12:30 to 3 p.m. for pumpkin painting and hayrides. Brought to you by the Village of Monroe, South Orange Family YMCA ,and the Monroe Joint Park and Recreation Commission. Visit monroeny.org/community-events.

SUSSEX COUNTY

● Jack-O’Lantern Experience, Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Frankford, N.J.

Daily except Tuesday until November 7, 6:45-10 p.m.

Skylands Stadium is transformed with over 6,000 jack-o-lanterns on a 45-minute walk. Spectacular visuals and a thrilling fall festival. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Kids under 36 inches tall are admitted free. Visit skylandsstadium.com/jackolantern.

● Wild Wild West City After Dark, 50 Lackawanna Drive, Stanhope, N.J.

Weekends in October, 6:30-6:45 p.m.

This 1880s theme park is filled with period memorabilia, buildings, and antiques. Join the Wild West for a Halloween twist. Get your tickets today at wildwestcity.com.

● Great Pumpkin Festival at Heaven Hill Farm, 51 NJ-94, Vernon Township, N.J.

Daily until November 7

Hay-rides, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and carnival rides each year to ring in the autumn season. Tickets are available for purchase in-person and online. Visit heavenhillfarm.com/events/great-pumpkin-festival.

● Garlic Festival, The Shoppes at Lafayette, 75 NJ-15, Lafayette Township, N.J.

October 16-17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Includes garlic farmers, craft vendors, a farmer’s market, live music, and craft beer.

● Project Help Everything Party, American Legion Post 132, 1 Legion Place, Franklin, N.J.

October 17, 12-5:30 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays we missed due to Covid-19. First on the agenda is an Easter egg hunt starting at 1 p.m., followed by a Halloween costume parade, a Santa Claus visit, and much more, including vendors, games, prizes, beer and wine, live music, and Thanksgiving-themed food. All who pre-register will be entered into a drawing for a door prize. Food requires a ticket, which you can purchase on Eventbrite or the day of. Limited availability.

● Trunk or Treat, Hamburg Recreational Fields, 60 Gingerbread Castle Road, Hamburg, N.J.

October 23, 1 p.m.

Costume parade starts at 1:15 p.m. with prizes for costumes and best decorated trunk. This is a free event but registration is requested. Call 973-827-9230 ext. 4012 or email registrar@hamburgnj.org.

● Shepherd of the Hills Vendor/Craft Fair, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta, N.J.

October 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Includes local vendors, crafters, food and beverages. Official safety guidelines will be adhered to at all times (social distancing, facial coverings, capacity limits).

● Witches Masquerade Ball, The Barn At Hillside Park, 146 Lake Iliff Road, Newton, N.J.

October 30, 6-11 p.m.

Yemaya Moon Boutique and Spiritual Church introduce their very first masquerade ball. Celebrate Halloween, Samhainm, and Dia De Los Muertos. Cover charge is $50. Tickets must be purchased in advance on Eventbrite. Maximum capacity of 100 guests. Dinner and drinks are included.

PIKE COUNTY

● Black Bear Film Festival, 115 Mill St., Milford, Pa.

October 15-17

Hosted by Milford Theatre, the festival will feature a tent in front of the theater on East Catherine Street between Fourth and Blackberry Alley. Merchandise and food will be sold. Buy tickets at blackbearfilmfestival.squarespace.com.

● The Zombie Fun Run, Key Foods, Milford, Pa.

October 23, 8:45 a.m.

The run starts at 8:45 a.m. behind Key Foods. Runners then turn right onto Elderberry Alley and cross over Seventh Street with the help of police support. They will continue on West High Street, turning right onto Raspberry Alley, and then right onto West Catherine Street, finishing at the rear of Key Foods. Register at milfordpa.us/event/fall-festival-zombie-fun-run.

● The Pooch Parade, Milford, Pa.

October 23, 10 a.m.

The parade begins at the Columns Museum, 608 Broad St., and ends at Ann Street Park, where awards will be given for best pooch costumes. Visit milfordpa.us/event/halloween-pooch-parade to sign up.

● Fun times at the Community House, 201 Broad St., Milford, Pa.

October 23, 12 p.m.

The Chamber of Commerce is connecting with Milford Garden Club for events and fun times. Call 570-296-8700.

● Trunk-or-Treating at Belle Reve, 404 E Harford St., Milford, Pa.

October 23, 1-3 p.m.

The senior living community is hosting a safe way to celebrate Halloween. Check out the different cars decorated in spooktacular fashion. Dress the kids in their best costumes and bring the family for some pre-Halloween fun. Complimentary drinks and snacks provided. RSVP by calling 570-409-9191 or emailing ecallanan@bellerevesl.com

● Milford Lions Club Fall Classic, Ann Street Park, Milford, Pa.

October 30, 10 a.m.

Proceeds to benefit multiple sclerosis research and other community projects. Meet at Ann Street Park at 10 a.m. then move to either the 5K run, the 16-mile bike run, or a walk. The first 50 to sign up in any category will get tee-shirts. First and second- place trophies will be awarded in each category. Water and fruit will be available for participants. Call 617-899-3129 or email Milford_Lions@yahoo.com.

PASSAIC COUNTY

● North Jersey Fall Beer Fest, Factory220, 220 Passaic Street, Passaic, N.J.

October 23, 1-5 p.m.

Joined by some of the best breweries from New Jersey, New York, and the NYC Metro Area. Enjoy delicious offerings from local food trucks, hatchet throwing, and other fun activities. Sample spirits and wines. Tickets are $50 and include a souvenir mug, unlimited samples and entry for our door prizes. Tickets are $10 for designated drivers. Must be 21 to enter. Get tickets on Eventbrite.