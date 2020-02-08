Entries sought for heroin & opioid art exhibit

Original works of art are being sought for the 5th Annual Heroin and Opioid Art Exhibition, a juried event with cash prizes awarded for first, second, third place and honorable mention. Local artists are invited to join those statewide in submitting original works of art in several genres. All artwork must also include an artist’s written statement explaining the meaning of the piece. See submission guidelines at http://drugfreenj.org/HeroinArtExhibit/.

Deadline for submissions is April 27, 2020. The artwork that is submitted will be featured at a special Gallery Event to be held in late May, 2020 at Project for Empty Spaces, 800 Broad Street, Newark, NJ, which will provide professional installation for each selected work of art. Following that event, pieces from the exhibition will be featured at the Sussex County Recovery Community Center at 65 Newton-Sparta Road, Newton for a reception where honorees will discuss their work.

This is the fifth year that the Sussex County Recovery Community will be encouraging artists to enter the exhibition. Last year, many entries were from local individuals and family members who took part in a monthly creative event, “JAM: Journey Through Arts and Music” to fine tune their works of art under the guidance of a local artist in long-term recovery. The Drug Enforcement Administration New Jersey Division and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area in conjunction with the Partnership for Drug Free New Jersey, the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse and the Ammon Foundation created this forum for original artwork to highlight heroin and opioid abuse, addiction and recovery. Past participants have submitted evocative, thought-provoking exhibits in many forms of media to focus the public’s attention on the difficulties of addiction and the incredible rewards of achieving and maintaining recovery. If you are an artist interested in submitting your work, follow this link http://drugfreenj.org/HeroinArtExhibit/.

For more information you can contact Kayelyn Dyson at kidyson@nynjhidta.org or call 973-776- 5191. Locally, contact Marjorie at 973-940-2966 or email marjorie@centerforprevention.org at The Sussex County Recovery Community Center, 65 Newton-Sparta Road, Newton.