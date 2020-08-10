Find inspiration at free open air concert ‘America Strong!’

The renowned Hanover Wind Symphony will present a rousing open-air concert, “America Strong!,” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Ginty Field, 50 Woodland Avenue, in Morris Township.

The community wind band’s patriotic summer gazebo concert, which is sponsored by the Morris Township Parks and Recreation Department, is free and open to the public.

The wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed during the concert. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for an inspiring evening of patriotic music.

“The Hanover Wind Symphony has always had as its mission bringing music to people and people to music,” said Matthew Paterno of Parsippany, the HWS musical director. “I cannot think of a time in my life, or the lives of our musicians and our audience members, when it was more important to bring music to the community. There is a visceral need for the positive energy and interpersonal connections that live performance brings to a community and the Hanover Wind Symphony is proud to serve as musical ambassadors.”

The 85-member Hanover Wind Symphony, now celebrating its 35th anniversary, is an extension of the great American tradition of adult music performance. It is one of only a handful of community-based adult wind bands. It gives a contemporary twist to traditional favorites. The large orchestra is made up exclusively of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments.

For more information visit hanoverwinds.org.