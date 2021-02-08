Former New Jersey Ballet principal dancer to teach master class

Kit Tamaki, former New Jersey Ballet principal dancer, will teach a ballet variations master class series at Dance Expression in Hamburg beginning Sunday, Feb. 28.

Students will learn the original choreography from iconic ballets like Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake. The dancers will learn a new variation each week during this three-week series, highlighting a different style of classical ballet choreography. Space is limited.

Tamaki danced professionally for a decade, with the Ballet Austin, Evergreen City Ballet, and Ballet Neo. In the New Jersey Ballet, she rose from apprentice to performing principal roles. She had the privilege of performing several of the classic ballets such as The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, La Bayadere, and Paquita, as well having roles choreographed specifically for her.

“Miss” Kit has been sharing her love and expertise in Classical Ballet with students of Dance Expression dance arts for over 15 years and is excited to present the Classical Ballet Variations Master Series.

“I am excited to share some of my favorite moments on stage with the talented students of Dance Expression dance arts and all students of classical ballet,” Tamaki said. “Watching their love and admiration for ballet grow is truly beautiful.”

Dance Expression adheres to the Safer Studio Guidelines, which includes cohort scheduling, social distancing, mask wearing, regular sanitizing and air purification.