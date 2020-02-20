Free entree for diners with Leap Day Birthdays

Applebee's is offering a free offer to anyone at their eatery who has a birthday on Feb. 29.

Since those born on Leap Day can only celebrate on their actual birth date every four years, Applebee’s, Quaker Steak & Lube and Chevys Fresh Mex locations in New Jersey are inviting those born on Feb. 29 to enjoy a free entree on them. This offer is only valid on Feb. 29, 2020, dine-in customers only, limited to one entree per customer and a valid ID must be presented at time of redemption.

This offer is available at participating Applebee’s in Hackettstown, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, and Totowa.