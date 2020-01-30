Fun and sober St. Patrick's celebration

The idea of a sober St. Patrick’s Day celebration may seem far-fetched, but for the many recovering Irish and wanna-be Irish there is a special event planned for Saturday, March 14. Join friends and allies of recovery to “Celebrate the Wearing of the Green,” brought to you by The Center for Prevention and Counseling, the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Addiction of New Jersey and the County of Sussex. All are invited to this alcohol-free, family-friendly Irish jam featuring performances by the talented students of the Lenihan School of Irish Dance, Sparta. In addition to this performance, a guest bagpiper will regale to round out an evening filled with the luck of the Irish. Everyone is invited for great food, music, song and laughter in the Irish tradition of community and fun. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2019 from 5-7pm at The Center, 65 Newton-Sparta Road in Newton (for GPS, use Andover, NJ). If you are interested in donating food or provisions to the celebration, follow this link: tiny.cc/stpats.

To RSVP, or for more information and/or to attend this and other recovery support events in Sussex County, please contact Marjorie at 973-940-2966 or email marjorie@centerforprevention.org.

People in recovery, their family members and other supporters meet monthly as Recovery Advocates to plan community events like this through the Sussex County Recovery Advocacy Group with the help of the County of Sussex and NCADD-NJ. Learn more by texting recovery@65 to 81010.