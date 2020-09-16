Fun doesn’t flag when you’re in drag

Morris County’s first-ever Drive-In Drag Show was great fun, with performances, prizes, and all manner of socially distanced pleasures.

But the event raised serious themes as well, with messages about community issues like trans lives, Black lives, and Latinx lives.

Morris County PRIDE presented the show on Sept. 12 in Madison, N.J. The TriVersity Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity, based in Milford, Pa., was among the sponsors for the event.

Before the drive-in event was a drag show held at Tequila 55 in Dover, N.J., and filmed by Melissa and Adrienne Longo of Electric Love Studio. Recorded over two days, the show featured professional drag performers and some consciousness-raising.

Attendees decorated their cars to win a one-of-a-kind drag-themed trophy created exclusively this socially distanced night of pride, performance, education, and community building.

During the break in the performance, Star Dust won the Drag in the Bag prize for the best drag event performance. Lelo was awarded the Proudest Dragster award for the best-decorated car.

Morris County PRIDE was formed to combat stigma and discrimination faced by the local LGBTQ+ community. While the original plan for 2020 included an all-day festival, the pandemic forced organizers to write a new script for the event.

“It is important in these times to continue to bring the community together responsibly,” said lead organizer Cara Parmigiani of Morris Plains, N.J., a TriVersity member.

Many brought folding chairs, positioning them near the vehicles so that everyone could sit outside. People danced both inside and outside of their cars. Each car left with a goody bag full of swag and educational materials provided by the show’s sponsors.