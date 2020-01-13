Gardener education series

Home gardeners who are interested in improving their knowledge and skills can now enroll in class to receive certification as a Master Gardener through Rutgers University. Participants may choose to take the Education Series, but not go on to become certified Rutgers Master Gardener Volunteers. The certification includes volunteer service requirements. Classroom instruction takes place on Thursday at 10 a.m. until noon on Feb. 13 through April 29, at Rutgers Cooperative Extension, 130 Morris Turnpike, Newton. There will be 12 classroom sessions and 12 core prerecorded webinars, plus additional elective webinar content. For information or to register, 973-948-3040 or email: rcesc@njaes.rutgers.edu .