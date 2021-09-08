Go outside and paint

The fourth annual Plein Air Milford takes to the streets on Sept. 18, offering an opportunities for artists, art lovers, and everyone else who longs for a return to normalcy to get outside and greet their neighbors.

Following the latest guidelines on PPEs and social distancing, local artists, from beginners to masters, will be painting and drawing outside throughout Milford. Share in the fun, even if you don’t plan to paint.

All registered participants will enjoy pizza for lunch, courtesy of John’s Pizza of Arthur Avenue.

Plein Air Milford gives artists a chance to celebrate the historic buildings, parks, streetscapes, and gardens in one of Pennsylvania’s most charming towns. The artwork created that day will be on display at Jen Murphy Fitness, 113 West Harford St., the following week, with a reception from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

This is a free event, but pre-registration is required. If you are interested in participating in this event in any way, call us at 845-557-8713, or e-mail barryvilleareaarts.org.

This event is sponsored by the Barryville Area Arts Association and made possible by a grant from the Richard L. Snyder Fund, administered by the Greater Pike Community Foundation.

The rain date is Sept. 19.