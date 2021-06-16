Golf tourney to raise money for United Way of Pike County

The United Way of Pike County will hold its 14th Annual Golf Classic Tournament at the Woodloch Springs Country Club in Hawley on Monday, June 21.

Registration for the outing begins at 11 a.m. with a shot gun start at noon.

The fundraising event includes a continental breakfast, hole-in-1 prize, awards, 50/50s and full luncheon buffet. Registration is now open for golfers. The cost is $110 per person. Email United Way President Steve Guccini at steveguccini@gmail.com to register.

The United Way Golf Tournament is one of the organization’s signature events.

“We are extremely grateful for the funds raised at this event every year,” said Guccini. “It has been a success in the past and every year we continue to grow our golf outing. Many businesses and residents come out annually to support the United Way and have fun while doing so.”

Much-needed proceeds from signature events, as well as donations, allow the United Way to carry on its mission to alleviate hunger and homelessness in Pike County. The organization helps local people in need and enriches the lives of others.

“We look forward to seeing everyone come out and participate in the golf outing and, as always, a big thank you to Woodloch Springs Country Club for holding our annual golf tournament,” said Guccini.