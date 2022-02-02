Greater Milford Italian-American Association to hold Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dance

Milford. The Greater Milford Italian-American Association is hosting its first annual Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. Patrick’s Community Hall, 111 East High St., Milford.

The night will include dinner and dessert, live swing music, and dance music by our local DJ. There will be a prize for the best-dressed couple and the best dancers.

Greater Milford Italian-American Association will also be honoring a surprise guest for their dedication to the greater Milford area and one of its members for their outstanding efforts to the club.

All proceeds will go to the GMIAA for future events, which include a comedy show, an Italian movie showing, and classic car show. A certain percentage will also go to the future GMIAA scholarship fund for a local high school student.

You can buy tickets at the door or ahead of time at Milforditalians.com. Those interested in joining GMIAA as a member can email GreaterMilfordIAA@gmail.com.