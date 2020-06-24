Grey Towers to expand access starting June 29

With Gov. Tom Wolf easing more COVID-19 restrictions and moving Pike County into the green phase, Grey Towers National Historic Site is preparing for a safe and orderly return of staff and visitors.

On Monday, June 29, the front gates to the historic site will open to welcome the public to the grounds for expanded access and programming. Pedestrians have been welcomed throughout the COVID-19 crisis for leisurely walking and enjoyment.



No fees will be charged for these expanded programs and access (see sidebar for list of programs). Visitor parking areas and restroom facilities will re-open.

The phased re-opening of other programs, including tours of the historic mansion, will continue in alignment with current federal, state, and local guidance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, continues to assess its public programs and access to public sites. Grey Towers will implement safety measures and health precautions as re-opening occurs. Visitors are urged to continue to follow all CDC guidelines, including social distancing, wearing a mask, and other precautions.

Rapidly changing conditions could warrant further and unplanned changes, cancellations, and postponements. For more information visit greytowers.org or follow Grey Towers National Historic Site Facebook, or call 570-296-9630 for updates.