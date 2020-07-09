Harvest, Honey & Garlic Festival canceled

The 2020 Harvest, Honey & Garlic Festival, which was planned at the Sussex County Fairgrounds for Oct. 10, has been canceled due to Centers for Disease Control and New Jersey restrictions and guidelines, related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The no-cost, annual, family-friendly happening, was slated to be the 11th annual event, which celebrates agritourism, ecotourism and arts and heritage tourism within Sussex County. At the past festivals, in addition to an array of garlic and honey products to sample and purchase, attendees enjoyed a farmers market, local artisans, crafters, vendors, pumpkin painting, hayrides and other fun.

The festival is normally held annually, in partnership with the County of Sussex, the Sussex County Beekeepers Association, Sussex County Farm and Horse Show and Garden State Garlic Growers.

The 2021 festival has been tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.