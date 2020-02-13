Have a green thumb? PSS seeks gardeners

Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking volunteers to assist with planting, maintenance and harvesting of fruits and vegetables from the community gardens at the agency’s Newton campus. Volunteers would work alongside seasoned horticultural professionals on Monday to Thursday mornings, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers must be at least 17 years of age. No experience is required.

Project Self-Sufficiency’s Newton campus is home to numerous vegetable gardens which bear all kinds of crops for consumption by the agency’s low-income participants. During the summer, hundreds of potted tomato plants also wreath the sidewalks throughout the 5-acre campus. Produce is harvested daily and offered to agency participants as they enter the lobby at Project Self-Sufficiency. Baskets are also provided for families to cart the bounty home and share with their children. Participants are given tips on cooking and nutrition along with the food, and the children at the agency’s Little Sprouts Early Learning Center help with the harvest while learning about healthy eating habits.

To volunteer to work in Project Self-Sufficiency’s community gardens, or to find out more information about the programs and services available at Project Self-Sufficiency, visit the agency’s website www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call the agency at 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500.