Have a plant? Bring a plant. Need a plant? Take a plant.

Divide and share your daffodils, hostas, hellebores, or whatever flowers, shrubs or bulbs you’ve got too many of.

The Wantage Township Plant Exchange is your opportunity to share your “extras” and take home some new plants from your neighbors. The exchange is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, rain or shine, at the Woodbourne Park Pavilion. Masks are required.

“Last September, we hosted our first plant exchange, and it was a hit” says Wantage Recreation committee member Susan Weiss. “We had attendees from many neighboring towns, not just Wantage residents. Folks had a great time talking about various plants, gardening issues and the like.”

Wantage Township Recreation plans to host both a spring and a fall plant exchange. Many plants can be divided and planted either in the spring or in the fall, both busy seasons for gardeners.

“You don’t have to bring a plant to participate” said Weiss. “Representatives from the Native Plant Society and New Jersey Deer Control have a lot of useful information to share. Also, any plants left after the swap are free to any takers.”

Free to post any plants you would like to find at this event as well as plants you are bringing to share on the Wantage Recreation and Parks Facebook page: @wantagerecreationandparks, #wantageplantexchange.