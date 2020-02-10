Have tea cup, will time travel: Historical Society Tea recreates the 1960s.

On Thursday, March 19th at 11:30 a.m., Sparta Historical Society will host a lunch tea, catered by Café Pierrot at Sparta Ambulance Building on 14 Sparta Avenue. Wear your hat, pearls, gloves and bring a tea cup to spend a relaxing afternoon. Sparta Historical Society will display their 1960s hat collection and Joyce Simmons will display her vintage pearl jewelry for all to enjoy. Tickets are $35 for members and $40 nonmembers. Reservations are required and payment must be received by Thursday, March 5th.

Following the lunch tea, at 12:30 p.m., first-person interpreter, Jill Lawrence, from the American Historical Theatre, will perform her one woman show of “Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis: Preservation and Grace, an American Legacy." By bringing historic preservation center stage, Jacqueline’s gift for the future was to preserve the past. She was a great American icon who wore may hats, not just her pillbox. This is the second program in the 2020 Women’s History Month Trilogy series. The program is funded by NJ Council for the Humanities.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at The Van Kirk Homestead Museum at 336 Main Street (Rte. 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta. www.vankirkmuseum.org . The Van Kirk Homestead Museum will open Sunday, April 26th with a Spring Exhibition called “Thomas A. Edison: The Person, The Vision, His Genius" and will be open second and fourth Sundays through Dec. 8th from 1-4 pm with 2 p.m. talk. For further details or group reservations, call 973-726-0883 or Email: spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com.