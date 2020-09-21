James Maher will present an introduction to street photography

Vernon. James Maher will present a virtual program via Zoom titled “An Introduction to Street Photography: From Beginner to Advanced Topics” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Maher has lived in New York for his entire life and, like many Manhattanites, he is a terrible driver and cook, but an excellent navigator. He has been practicing the art of street photography since he first picked up a camera, has worked as a portrait, studio, and documentary photographer in New York since 2005. He is a certified New York photography tour and workshop guide and the author of “The New York Photographer’s Travel Guide” and “The Essentials of Street Photography.” To view it, email a request to vernoncameraclub1@gmail.com. If, after participating in the meeting, you wish to join the Vernon Camera Club, the dues are $20 per year.