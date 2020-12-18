January Thaw Music Fest presents The Blue Dahlia and Chuchito Valdes

The Centenary Stage Company kicks off 2021 with the annual January Thaw Music Festival featuring The Blue Dahlia at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, and Chuchito Valdes at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23.

The Blue Dahlia sings lyrics in English and French while blending French-Mexican waltz, klezmer, Americana and reggae with the jazz and French chanson, all on a cheerful global fusion set.

Following in the footsteps of his famous father, Chucho Valdes, and grandfather, Bebo Valdes, Chuchito Valdes continues the legacy of great piano players from Cuba. Chuchito and his band create a driving blend of Caribbean rhythms and jazz.

Both concerts will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, N.J. Tickets range from $15 to $22.50 in advance, $5 more on the day of the performance. The livestream option is $10 per access link. To purchase tickets or livestream access, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at 908-979-0900.