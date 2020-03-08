Jefferson Museum to reopen in April

The Jefferson Township Museum, also known as the George Chamberlain House, will reopen with an Open House on Sunday, April 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 pm. Admission is free. Costumed docents will be available to talk about this Victorian home. For the 2020 season, the Jefferson Township Historical Society will focus on a variety of displays encompassing the lineage of our founding families, their contributions and support during the development and growth of the Township. The series will run from April through November.

The Museum, located at 315 Dover-Milton Road, was entered into the National and State Registers of Historic Places in 2010. Be sure to visit Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe located in the original kitchen of the Museum. The Shoppe is packed with new and vintage items for sale, perfect for spring or anytime. You may be lucky enough to see some spring flowers poking through in the Museum’s lovely gardens, too.

For further information, refer to the Jefferson Township’s Historical Society website at www.jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety or call Christine Williams, Jefferson Township Historical Society President at 973-697-0258.