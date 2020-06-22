Jefferson Township Museum to hold open house on July 12

The Jefferson Township Museum, also known as the George Chamberlain House, will host an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.

Admission is free. Jefferson Historical Society officers and costumed docents will be present to ensure the safety of guests. Masks will be required.

For the 2020 season, the museum will focus on a variety of displays encompassing the lineage of the community’s founding families, and their contributions and support during the development and growth of the township. The displays will run through November.

Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe in the basement, which was the original kitchen of the house, is stocked with new and vintage items for sale, perfect for summer or anytime. You may be lucky enough to see some flowers poking through in the museum’s lovely gardens, too.

The museum is located at 315 Dover-Milton Road, Jefferson Township. For further information, refer to the Jefferson Township’s Historical Society website at jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety or email Christine Williams, Jefferson Township Historical Society President at president.jhs@jeffersontownship.net, or the curator museum.jhs@jeffersontownship.net.

###

Contact information:

Pearlann McManus, Publicist, Jefferson Township Historical Society

Publicist.jhs@jeffersontownship.net

973-383-8016

Christine Williams, President, Jefferson Township Historical Society

President.jhs@jeffersontownship.net