Jefferson Township Museum to hold open house on Oct. 4

Jefferson. The Jefferson Township Museum, also known as the George Chamberlain House, will hold an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4. Admission is free. Jefferson Historical Society officers and costumed docents will be present to ensure the safety of guests. Masks will be required. For its 2020 season, the museum will focus on a variety of displays encompassing the lineage of the township’s founding families, and their contributions and support during the development and growth of the township. The displays will run through November. The museum is located at 315 Dover-Milton Road, Jefferson Township. Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe in the basement, which was the original kitchen of the house, is packed with new and vintage items for sale, perfect for summer or anytime. Also be sure to visit the Museum’s lovely gardens, too. For further information, visit to the Jefferson Township’s Historical Society website at jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety or email Christine Williams, Jefferson Township Historical Society President at president.jhs@jeffersontownship.net, or the museum curator at museum.jhs@jeffersontownship.net.