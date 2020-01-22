Karin Lowney 'Nurture/Nature' paintings on display at SCCC

Artist, educator and designer, Karin Lowney-Seed, will be showing a series of paintings at Sussex County Community College’s Art Gallery in Newton, NJ. The exhibition opens to the public on Jan. 29 with an opening Artist Reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be on view through March 6. This event is free and open to the community.

Since graduating from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, with both a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts and a Master’s of Fine Arts degree, Karin has sustained a fine art studio practice with a successful Interior Design business. Her interest in color, lyrical components and visual language references to Matisse, De Kooning and Warhol are on display in the work.

“Nurture/Nature” is an exhibition of vibrant paintings that reveal a sense of style that is simulated by the rhythm of an artist's life. She is excited to share her work with the wider community.

Karin Lowney-Seed is an award-winning artist with a sharp and direct style. Her paintings are bold, confident and colorful with a keen eye for visual balance and intrigue. As a college professor of art history and studio classes, she brings a depth of knowledge to her work. Lowney-Seed has shown her work throughout the country and is part of many private collections. Her paintings and sculptures have been part of numerous exhibitions including the Brooklyn Museum, The Philadelphia Art Museum, The Art Institute of Chicago, Art Basel Miami and Art Expo New York.