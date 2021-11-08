x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Kindness and leadership to be honored at Chabad gala

Sparta. Among the honorees are Howard and Sara Seidenfeld of Sparta, Ben and Jesse Terner of Mount Arlington, and Robert E. McCracken of Newton.

Newton /
| 08 Nov 2021 | 04:03
    Howard and Sara Seidenfeld (Photo provided)
    Howard and Sara Seidenfeld (Photo provided)
    Ben and Jesse Terner (Photo provided)
    Ben and Jesse Terner (Photo provided)

Chabad of Sussex County will hold an inaugural gala honoring members of the community on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

“The gala is a celebration of kindness and community,” said Chabad directors Rabbi Mendel and Chava Dubov. “The honorees at the evening truly embody these wonderful values.”

Howard and Sara Seidenfeld of Sparta will receive the Pillars of Kindness Award.

Ben and Jesse Terner of Mount Arlington will receive the Community Leadership Award.

Robert E. McCracken of Newton will be honored for his many communal achievements, particularly with Atlantic Health System, where he has recently been elected board chair.

Based in Sparta, Chabad serves the Jewish population of Sussex County year round and is also committed to many charitable and educational endeavors in the wider local community.

The gala will feature the best of Kosher cuisine and musical entertainment and will be attended by many distinguished members of the local community.

For more details and reservations visit jewishsussex.com/gala.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
What: Chabad of Sussex County Inaugural Gala
When: Tuesday, Nov. 16; cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m.
Where: Perona Farms in Andover
How much: $185 per person
Information and reservations: jewishsussex.com/gala