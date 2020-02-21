Learn how to make syrup

Learn how maple syrup is made at Lusscroft Farm Sugar Shack at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday March 22. Watch live demos of how to tap, collect sap, and make syrup. Fresh syrup available for purchase. Admission is free. Funds raised support the maple sugaring project at historic Lusscroft Farm, 50 Neilson Road, Wantage, N.J.Presented by Heritage and Agriculture Association, Inc., with NJ Tree Farm Program,NJ Society of American Foresters, and the NJ DEP/Division of Parks and Forestry.