Library adds zest to its offerings

In the dead of winter, and approaching the second year of the pandemic, the Sussex County Library System has stepped-up with activities to simulate the mind, creativity, and the fun factor.

All six library branches are participating in the Winter Reading Challenge Escape 2021. Wouldn’t we all want to escape about now? With reading, we can be and do anything imaginable.

The object of the challenge is to read daily. Every minute of reading equals one point, so 25 minutes of reading equals 25 points.

The Challenge is open to all library patrons, young and mature. Readers with the most points will win different denominations of Amazon gift cards. Age categories include: adult, Pre-kindergarten, children, tweens, and teens.

Rules and registration can be found on the library’s website, sussexcountylibrary.org. Winners will be announced on March 1.

Zoom programs

The library system is using Zoom and Facebook as many delightful programs go virtual.

On Feb. 19, Story Bites and a composting seminar will be presented on Zoom. Feb. 20 will present Kids Baking and a Sew it Workshop with Ellen Lumpkin Brown, also on Zoom. There will even be a virtual Zoom talent show on Feb. 25.

All programs and activities can be checked out on the library’s events calendar.

Seed library

The Dorothy Henry Library in Vernon is starting a seed library because, according to the librarians and library clerks, “A library is nothing without a collection.”

Healthy ornamental, herb, and edible seeds will be collected and shared later, as spring approaches, to beautify and cultivate flowers, herbs, and vegetables in home gardens. Seeds can be sealed in a plastic bag and labelled with the seed type and dropped in the outdoor book drops.

Founding father Benjamin Franklin established the Library Company of Philadelphia in 1731. It was America’s first lending library and the predecessor to the free public library. Franklin wanted all people to have access to books and learning.

He said, “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.”

For a full list of upcoming activities and to register for the Winter Reading Challenge, visit sussexcountylibrary.org.