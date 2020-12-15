Library offers cooking classes from around the world

Milford. The Pike County Library is offering patrons a new 12-week series of virtual cooking experiences led by educators from around the world. This is a joint program with Delaware Valley Action! (DVA!), working with GlobalWoods.org. The first class is from Pakistan on Monday, Jan. 11; and the second from Taiwan on Monday Jan. 25. Both are at 7 p.m. Any family can join in these Zoom sessions. If you want to cook along, an ingredients list will be sent ahead of time. To register, email kristina@pcpl.org.