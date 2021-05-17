Local artist to give presentation on Louis Comfort Tiffany

Jeff Wolfson, a local artist and photographer, will give a presentation on Louis Comfort Tiffany — his art work, his stained glass, and his influence on the decorative arts.

Sponsored by the Sparta Historical Society, the presentation will take place outdoors at the Lake Mohawk Country Club on 21 Boardwalk at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17. This is the first program in the historical society’s 2021 women/home series.

Wolfson owns a commercial photography studio in New York City. In 1995, he started a stained glass business producing windows and lamps in the Tiffany style. He has a bachelor of fine arts degree from the Pratt Institute and is an award-winning pastel artist who also works in oil, watercolor, and acrylic.

At noon, following the presentation, participants will receive a complete box lunch, catered by Lake Mohawk Country Club, with their sandwich choice of roast beef, turkey, or tuna.

Tickets are $30 for members and $35 nonmembers. Reservations are required by June 8. Mail a check payable to the Sparta Historical Society to: Sparta Historical Society, P.O. Box 312, Sparta, NJ 07871.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey Council for Arts through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.

The historical society is located at The Van Kirk Homestead Museum at 336 Main St., Sparta. For more information visit vankirkmuseum.org.

The society’s summer arts exhibition, “Rita Joyce: Evolution of an Artist,” will open Sunday, June 13, from 1-4 p.m. and will be open every second and fourth Sunday through Aug. 22. For group reservations or other information, call 973-726-0883 or email spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com.

