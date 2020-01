The Sparta United Methodist Church's very own choir director and organist, Ian Good, is up for a Grammy Award tonight. He's at the show right now.

Good is nominated best engineering in the Classical category along with fellow engineers Bob Hanlon and Lawrence Rock for "Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth," conducted by Jaap Van Zweden and performed by the New York Philharmonic, The Crossing conducted by Donald Nally and the Young People's Chorus of NYC conducted by Francisco Nunez.