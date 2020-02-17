'Magic of the Night' at Sparta Avenue Stage

On Saturday, March 7th at 7 PM, 24 Karat Magic at the Sparta Avenue Stage will present a different kind of theatrical experience with a magic and illusion show entitled, “Magic of the Night.”

It's a stage show featuring John Bundy and Morgan.

Bundy, a creator, builder and performer of large stage illusions, will introduce several illusions never seen before. Morgan is an expert escape artist and she will present several of her own magical pieces.

Together, the team has entertained audiences around the world with imaginative presentations of theatrical magic. They have toured throughout the United States and Asia.

John and Morgan join David Copperfield, Harry Blackstone Jr. and Siegfried and Roy as recipients of this award.Female magicians are still a rarity and Morgan is a talented woman magician who has her own touring show. She is well known in the magic community for her wit, creativity and talent. In 2010 Morgan was named "Escape Artist of the Year" on "The World Magic Awards" CW network TV special.

As a television consultant, John has provided illusions and coaching for a magic episode of "Law and Order Criminal Intent," America’s Got Talent, Gotham, and Best Time Ever with Neal Patrick Harris.

“We are thrilled to have John and Morgan present their magic at the stage-they will be showing magic and apparatus that most people have never seen before...a combination of large illusions and interactive stage magic,” said Sparta Stage co-proprietor Joe Garsetti.

Tickets for “Magic of the Night” are $20 ($15 for seniors and children 14 and under). Tickets are available at spartastage.com or call 973-769-2893 to reserve seats. Refreshments will be available but patrons may bring their own. Sparta Ave Stage is a 501c(3) non-profit charitable organization formed to educate and promote ‘performance arts’ in general with an emphasis on supporting the art of magic.