Veterans and active service members can bring family to Military Family Night Out, a free, 14-week program including dinner, and fun activities for all ages. Learn about support available to military families, connect with others. Each first-time graduating family will receive up to $300 in gift cards. There is a group meeting now for the next 14 weeks at 5:30-7 p.m. at Valley Road School (24 Valley Rd, Stanhope). To register, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/MFNO2020 or call 973-383-4787 ext. 257 or ayla@centerforprevention.org.