'Mind Games' at Sparta Ave. Stage

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 24 Karat Magic presents "Mind Games," featuring Daniel Nicholas and Jason Ladanye. General admission tickets are $20.

“Mind Games” is two shows in one, a blend of expert sleight of hand card magic combined with feats of mentalism, i.e., mind reading and “thought transference."

"Mind Games” features two performers, an award-winning card magician, Jason Ladanye, and mentalist, Dan Nicholas.This will be Jason’s third appearance at the Sparta Ave Stage. Last year Jason presented his one-man show, ”Cons, Cheats, and Scams”- an entertaining show that detailed and exposed the deceptions in the world of the professional card cheat. Jason has written top-selling books and DVDs, which illustrate his techniques and card sleights including the critically acclaimed “Confident Deceptions” in 2013 and “Game Changer” published last year. He has toured the world not only performing but also lecturing and teaching magicians his original performance methods.

“Jason is one of our favorite performers here at the Stage. His previous shows have sold out”, states Sparta Stage co-proprietor Joe Garsetti. “He is an amazing performer with an engaging character...a precise card technician, he weaves captivating stories that complement the magic at the close-up table. We are fortunate that Jason lives fairly close by in NY and enjoys supporting our mission at the stage-which is to showcase world-class magicians in a close and intimate venue.”

“Mind Games “ will be Daniel Nicholas’s first time performing at the Stage. The 27-year-old, with a master’s degree in engineering, is now a full-time mentalist and upcoming star. Mentalism has become increasingly popular in the past few years and has evolved for a new generation. “The adventures we experience together during the show, are not accomplished by psychic powers, but rather by an understanding of human nature, the power of suggestion and the ability to alter and manipulate the human mind,” states Dan Nicholas.

Tickets for “Mind Games” are $20 ($15 for seniors and children 14 and under), and can be purchased at spartastage.com or call 973-769-2893 to reserve seats. Refreshments will be available but patrons may bring their own.

The Sparta Avenue Stage is an intimate theater that specializes in magic performances. The building was originally a firehouse, but was purchased by residents Joe and Diane Garsetti and renovated. Sparta Avenue Stage is also available for community use. Call 973-769-2893 to learn about using the space, or to learn more about upcoming performances, or to purchase tickets.