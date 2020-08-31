Morris County PRIDE to present Drive-In Drag Show

Madison, NJ. Morris County PRIDE presents Morris County’s first-ever Drive-In Drag Show at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, in Madison. Facilitated by Boxcar, the event is a socially distanced night of pride, performance, education, and community building. Morris County PRIDE was formed to help combat stigma and discrimination faced by the LGBTQ+ community in the county. While the original plan for 2020 included an all-day festival, the pandemic forced organizers to pivot. “It is important in these times to continue to bring the community together responsibly,” says lead organizer Cara Parmigiani of Morris Plains. The show will feature a dazzling line-up of talent that will get everyone dancing in their cars. Attendees will be encouraged to decorate their cars to win a one-of-a-kind drag-themed trophy created exclusively for the event. Each car will also leave with a goody bag full of swag and educational material provided by the show’s sponsors, which includes TriVersityCenter for Gender and Sexual Diversity, EDGE NJ, the Law Office of Cara A. Parmigiani, LLC, ElectricLove Studios, Moms Demand Action, Gay Activist Alliance of Morris County, and Argentino Fiore Law & Advocacy, LLC. For more information or tickets follow Morris County PRIDE on Facebook (facebook.com/MCPRIDE2020).