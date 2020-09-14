Mountain Creek’s Oktoberfest is restructured for the age of Covid

Mountain Creek Resort’s long-running Oktoberfest celebration, restructured for the age of Covid, will return to Vernon on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20.

Groups of up to eight guests can purchase a table for $1,000. All groups will receive an all-access pass, which includes a Bavarian Feast and rides on the Mountain Creek Sky Ride and Mountain Coaster, in addition to unlimited food and beverage offerings. Tickets also provide a front-row seat to lawn games, musical entertainment, and other activities.

The main feast, which will be served at 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, includes classic dishes like sauerbraten, roast chicken, potato pancakes with apple sauce and sour cream, braised red cabbage, and German potato salad. Guests also get all-you-can-eat trips across the Great Lawn, where German pretzels, corn, pickles and dessert await.

Mountain Creek will be offering a variety of German beers, including exclusive pours found once a year at Oktoberfest. Games and events in the activity ring will include stein holding, wife carrying, lumberjack and pie eating contests, and a hay bale and bratwurst toss.

“We are looking forward to once again hosting our long-running Oktoberfest celebration at Mountain Creek,” said Hugh Reynolds, vice president of marketing and sales. “While the experience may look a little different, this year, we are positive that guests will be able to experience the same food, music and activities that has made our Oktoberfest such a hit in the local communities over the last 30-plus years. We can’t wait to see everyone come out and celebrate this time-honored tradition with us.”

Tickets may be purchased online MountainCreek.com and must be secured in advance. A full menu, list of entertainment and activities are also available online.